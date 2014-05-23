Honda Creates A Mythical Map For An Iconic Motorcycle Race

Since 1907, the small island that floats in the Irish Sea hosts an epic motorcycle race through more than 37 miles of its public roads, twisting and turning around 274 different bends at speeds of 100 miles per hour.





Under those circumstances, the island’s beautiful landscape takes on a much more threatening air. That’s what Honda and agency DDB Paris have depicted in this very specific map for the classic Tourist Trophy race. It looks more like something you might use to get around Westoros than an island off the west coast of Britain.

All that’s missing is a notice “Here Be Dragons.”