Hate Your Boss? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Sanity

Your knuckles turn white, your teeth clench down painfully, and you can’t help but feel your blood pressure rise at the mention of your boss’s name. Your significant other knows not to mention him unless she wants the conversation to turn sour. Perhaps you even own a dart board or voodoo doll bearing his likeness.

It can be extremely challenging and emotionally exhausting to work for someone you either don’t like or can’t respect. So what can you can do about it, and how do you change the dynamic?

Here are three easy rules to keep in mind the next time you want to throw a punch or two:

This is the very first thing we should all attempt. Regardless of your industry or role, your job is to work for your boss and support their initiatives. Exceptions to the “support your boss” rule are rare and exclusions would be those initiatives that are illegal, immoral, or otherwise destructive to you or the organization.

Take the initiative to find out what your boss’s expectations and top three priorities are. Begin with some small talk before diving into the details. It is surprising what you can learn about someone’s background, family, or personal interests in a very short time. You might even be amazed to find more in common with your boss than you realized, and some common ground may help to break down barriers.

Once you understand these priorities, attack those initiatives with fervor. Provide unprompted, routine updates on the progress you are making. A manager who knows that you are actively supporting their best interests (and not working against them) can come to see you as a great ally–thereby changing overall working dynamic. Beyond building trust, and perhaps some autonomy, we all tend to see an increased satisfaction when we are producing results.

One option you have when dealing with a difficult situation is to give things time. It’s like the weather: if you don’t like it, just wait a while, it will eventually change. Relationships and expectations can change and evolve, often producing very different working environments over time than the ones we are first introduced into.