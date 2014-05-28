How To Transform Your Creative Thinking In Five Minutes

If you think you have no time to squeeze creative work into your daily life, ask yourself: Do I have five minutes to spare? Chances are, you do.

Giving yourself five minutes every day to focus on a creative task–writing, doodling, brainstorming ideas–can have a profound impact over time. Cognitive behavioral therapists call it (appropriately enough) the Five-Minute Rule. Commit to doing something for this short interval of time, they reason, and you’ll overcome the psychological barriers of getting started in the first place.

“The biggest magic of the five-minute rule comes from the fact that often, for procrastinators, starting is the hardest part,” writes psychologist Andrea Bonior in Psychology Today.

“We’re scared of the big, amorphous blob of a task precisely because it is so big and ill-defined, and because we worry that it will take two hours or two days to get to the bottom of it,” she says.

Nowhere is this truer than in the realm of creative work. Not only is it terribly subjective and ambiguous, there will always be stuff in your life that shouts more loudly for your attention than your creative work. Always.

Writer Goldie Goldbloom knows this better than most of us. I met Goldie in graduate school and have been in awe of her super-human capabilities since. Goldie has eight children. She’s a single mom. She teaches at Northwestern University. She’s published two books of fiction and just finished a third. She is in the middle of working on four different writing projects right now.

What’s her secret? “I just cram it in,” she says. “I have between nine and 20 appointments during the day for my kids and I don’t have time for creative work during those hours. I really just have to block out time.”