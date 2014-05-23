Twitter Might Be Experimenting With A Way To Attach Videos To Your Tweets With A Hashtag

Twitter is always exploring ways to make tweets more compelling. An astounding 44% of Twitter accounts have never sent a tweet. Thirty percent of existing accounts have only sent between one and 10 tweets before the account owners shrugged and walked away from Twitter altogether.

Obviously, it is in Twitter’s best interest to incentivize new, less-techie people to, well, tweet. Today, it was revealed that Twitter has been experimenting with a new feature that allows users to jazz up their tweets with an embedded video. As first reported by Re/code, it looks like Twitter is testing a new option that lets users easily attach and embed a video inside of a tweet by using a hashtag.

There is only one known example of this experiment, but I can confirm that it works: the trailer for Seth McFarlane’s new comedy, A Million Ways to Die in the West. On an iPhone, when you type in its respective hashtag, you’ll receive a pop-up option. From there, you can attach the video and tweet it out for all your followers to see.

You’ll receive this pop-up option; From there, you can attach the video and tweet it out for all your followers to see.

It makes tweets richer, yes, but it’s important to remember that, from an advertising standpoint, Twitter as a distribution platform absolutely adores TV and video. Ad revenue for the company is on pace to exceed $1 billion this year, and movie and television studios could find hashtag video attachments an attractive–or at least novel–new way to seed their trailers.

That said, it’s unclear if this is merely an experiment or a new feature. We reached out to Twitter for clarification, and a representative declined to comment.