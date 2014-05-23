Comedy Central’s Latest App Brings Augmented Reality Ridicule To Election Posters

If the idea of European Parliament elections seems a little dry, you may be just missing a layer.

Comedy Central recently released a new app that changes the way its users will see campaign materials for the election. Created with help from Berlin-based agency UFOMAMMOOT, PosterRoaster is an augmented reality app that takes takes familiar slogans and posters chock full of boring buzzwords and meaningless valuespeak, and layers silly animation and text over them. Now the campaigns of the European election candidates might become intentionally funny, rather than funny for steady adherence to outdated modes of advertisement.





Apparently, the PosterRoaster app recognizes over 40 posters of the major parties, and has specific designs for them. Users hold their devices up to one of the participating posters and what they see through the screen will portray the candidate and its message in a different, and somewhat wackier light. The new versions often have barbed criticisms suggesting what the posters really mean, beneath the thin veneer of whatever the words actually say.

Watch the video above for a better idea of how it works.

H/t to PSFK