NASA Helps Planet Earth Come Together For A “Global Selfie”

In honor of this year’s Earth Day, NASA invited people around the world to snap a selfie and share it on social media. NASA then culled tens of thousands of images into an amalgamated portrait of our planet, dubbed a Global Selfie.

NASA spent the last month building the mosaic from 36,422 individual photographs. More than 50,000 images from 113 countries and regions on every continent poured in–posted on or around the April 22 Earth Day on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google+, and Flickr, with the tag #GlobalSelfie.

The result? A zoomable 3.2-gigapixel image that users can scan for individuals. (See lead image.) The video below features a handful of the submissions.

The project was designed to encourage environmental awareness and recognize the agency’s ongoing work to protect Earth. NASA’s 17 Earth-observing satellites as well as airborne and ground-based observation campaigns produce shared data that facilitates a clearer picture of Earth’s interconnected natural systems.

One of those instruments–the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite–provided the image template on which the GigaPan image of Earth was based. Suomi NPP, a NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joint mission, collects data on long-term climate change and short-term weather.





For the first time in more than a decade, five NASA Earth Science missions are scheduled to launch in one year. The Global Precipitation Measurement Core Observatory, a joint mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, launched in February. The Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 is set for July; the Soil Moisture Active Passive mission, for November; and two Earth science instruments–RapidScat and the Cloud-Aerosol Transport System–will deploy to the International Space Station.