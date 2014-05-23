The Top 5 Leadership Stories, May 19-23

This week we all needed something: To be remembered, to be heard, to have choices.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of May 19.





We’ve all had that moment: You shake hands, make introductions, and the other person’s name goes in one ear and out of your short-term memory forever. Not only is this awkward, it’s a waste of a great connection and persuasion tool–hearing your own name is everyone’s favorite sound. Learn the skill that will make nametags passé.





“I sometimes joke that, when I lost my first company, I spent the next three weeks alternating between the fetal position and the whiteboard.” That was Kathryn Minshew, a few months before raising $2 million for her next venture. Getting canned couldn’t keep these five down.





Introverts aren’t needy–they just need different things. Like for you to back up off their face for a minute. With open workspaces on-trend, where can people who want some peace go to focus? Instead of taking sides for the majority of workers, create more choices.





Having a personal online presence can be a fun, brand-building way for leaders to interact with their consumers. It can also be a trainwreck that’s endless entertainment for your competitors. See how Musk and other CEOs got social media right–or woefully wrong–in these examples of good and bad behavior online.





Has the concept of mindfulness been co-opted for the elite and privileged? How do people who don’t have time to lotus-pose, or money for a smartphone (let alone an addiction to tech) use meditations as a healing tool? A look at the brand of “McMindful,” and a reminder of the practice’s roots.