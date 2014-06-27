How Pop Chart Lab Turned Trendy Infographics Into A Serious Business

How did Patrick Mulligan and Ben Gibson get here? Since launching four years ago, the company’s founders quickly parlayed their knack for fun, punchy, eminently shareable graphics into a full-fledged store that has increased revenue 50% year over year. Their formula for success: Pair good design with an editorial sense of what people want to click on.

Photo by Celine Grouard for Fast Company

In 2010, Gibson and Mulligan both worked at Penguin Books, as a designer and editor, respectively. A collection of tongue-in-cheek charts, called Graph Out Loud, landed on Mulligan’s desk. This was somewhat early in the era of sophisticated infographic design. German artist Fritz Kahn pioneered infographic design in the 1920s and 1930s, but highly sharable graphics (and the many, many tools to create them) were still gaining traction.

Pop Chart Lab wants to be the mini-West Elm of infographics.

The two started collaborating on creating charts for the book. Right off the bat, “we started making really complicated charts, and taking it to the ridiculous extreme,” Gibson says. “Our goal was to make them into these awesome works of art.”

With more ideas than they had pages for the book, the duo decided to make infographics on the side, after work. With no intention of turning the project into a full-time job, Gibson and Mulligan had a friend code a simple website for placing orders, and kicked things off with two posters–one for rap artist names, and one for beer. In the early days, the pair would meet up at night at Gibson’s shared workspace, copy and paste addresses into a label printer, and hoof it to the Brooklyn post office with big bags of poster tubes. Sales fluctuated. On some days, they sold 15 posters. On other days, they sold 80.

Photo by Celine Grouard for Fast Company

If we’re going to do a chart of basketball jerseys, we think about this or that blog, and certain landing places for it.

Then came The Today Show‘s special on Black Friday. The hosts featured Pop Chart Lab’s beer poster on a gifts-for-guys list, and sales took off. “It was on screen for 15 seconds, and we got like 300 orders that day,” Gibson says.