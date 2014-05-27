How Corporations Can Change The World (For The Better)

Just when it seems like global issues such as poverty, income inequality, and climate change are too big to solve, Lynda Gratton suggests and unlikely superhero: Corporations.

A human resources expert and professor of management practice at London Business School, Gratton has studied corporations for roughly three decades. She says there has been a shift in what makes companies successful today.

“There might have been a time when we taught business school students that it was all about competition and it was all about winners and losers. I think everyone realizes now that’s not the case. What you want to do now is really learn how to collaborate with people, how to build networks, and how to share and be generous,” she says.

In her book, The Key: How Corporations Succeed by Solving the World’s Toughest Problems, she explains how companies can become stronger by using their considerable resources in three key areas.

Gratton maintains that when you use training, technology, and culture to develop your employees and create work environments that “amplify the intelligence and wisdom of people,” your company wins.

When your employees are working on boring tasks that don’t relate to their interests or talents, it won’t be long before many seek other opportunities. Similarly, employees who are constantly exhausted and stressed will have difficulty being innovative and creative.

They should be able to take time off and come back without resentment or difficulty. Employees should be able to migrate toward areas within the company that interest them. Those are the areas where they’re typically going to bring value and new ideas, Gratton says.