Google Tops This List Of Companies That Offer The Best Pay And Perks

In news that will surprise nobody, Google has been ranked the company with the best pay and perks, according to a report from Glassdoor released Friday.

“The company really takes care of us professionally and personally,” according to a review from a senior software engineer based in Mountain View, California. “The benefits are incredibly high. My team has been on offsites to Tahoe, Vegas, and Hawaii in the last year.”

Also unsurprising: Overall, tech companies made a strong showing in Glassdoor’s list of the top 25 companies for compensation and benefits, including Facebook (No. 3), Adobe (No. 4), Intuit (No. 6), Salesforce (No. 9), Microsoft (No. 18), and eBay (No. 25).

The survey is based on employee feedback, with at least 75 ratings from former and current employees between April 2013 and 2014, and at least 25 ratings from April 2012 to 2013. Though Glassdoor has issued a number of workplace surveys–including the top-rated CEOs, highest paying internships, and weirdest interview questions–this is its first report focused on compensation. A company representative said this was in part due to the ongoing discussion on pay inequality.





Earlier this week, another survey named Google the most valuable brand, displacing Apple from the top spot. Narrowly trailing the search engine on Glassdoor’s list, Costco was the top-rated company not in the technology sector. A forklift driver in Victorville, California, enumerated on some of the perks: “Good pay and benefits. Good vacation time and personal days. Twice a year bonuses after you hit top pay.”