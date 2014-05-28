Is Your Smartphone Killing Your Productivity?

Looking around the cafe where I’m writing this article, it’s not hard to find examples of smartphone addiction. A couple in the corner booth, seemingly on a date, have been interrupted at least three times in the last half hour by a common sound: ping.

A quick glance at the glowing screen, a few thumb movements and they’re back to their conversation and their dinner. Neither apologizes to the other for the distraction. While it’s possible they’re being interrupted by friends planning their Friday night, according to a recent article in the May/June issue of Mother Jones, chances are the interruptions are work-related.

In the article author Clive Thompson argues the infringement of off-hours email into our personal lives is one the biggest labor issues of our time. He writes:

Over time, the creep of off-hours messages from our bosses and colleagues has led us to tolerate these intrusions as an inevitable part of the job, which is why it’s so startling when an employer is actually straightforward with his lunatic demands, as with the notorious email a Quinn Emanuel law partner sent to his underlings back in 2009: ‘Unless you have very good reason not to (for example when you are asleep, in court or in a tunnel), you should be checking your emails every hour.’

According to a 2013 paper by the Centre for Creative Leadership, 60% of smartphone-carrying professionals stayed connected with work for 13.5 hours per day, that’s 5.5 hours more than the typical eight-hour workday.

Smartphones allow us to be “on” 24/7. Lesley Perlow, author of Sleeping With Your Smartphone: How to Break the 24/7 Habit and Change the Way You Work surveyed thousands of managers and professionals in high-profile occupations and found 70% checked their smartphone within an hour of waking up, 56% did so within the hour before going to bed, 48% checked work email on the weekend and more than half checked their smartphone while they were supposedly on vacation.

These stats seem unsurprising as I glance around at the smartphones that litter the café tables around me, but what is surprising is that while most smartphone addicts view their obsessive behavior as a necessary part of business, the evidence tells a different story.

Thompson has bad news for workers who think responding immediately to emails will get them ahead: