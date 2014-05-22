McDonald’s Makes Simple Graphics Out Of Its Food In New Poster Campaign

McDonald’s advertising design isn’t exactly known for its subtlety. People’s nerves are still shaken from their first impressions of Happy . Perhaps that’s why the look of a new outdoor campaign in Paris is so refreshing.





The brand and agency TBWA Paris applied a street art stencil style to popular menu items and will be plastering the city in June as if McDonald’s was an underground burger collective hoping to undermine the powers of Big Fast Food.

But while the look is refreshing, the idea of youthful gangs clandestinely tagging a city for McDonald’s, as they do in the new TV spot, feels a bit odd. Iconic imagery from a multi-billion dollar global corporation sends an entirely different message than a street artist like Shepard Fairey. A Big Mac is not Andre the Giant, and as popular as McD’s is in France, portraying these fun new designs in that light may just confirm the cynical notions of media manipulation that Fairey’s Obey was originally founded on.

H/t to [i]Adfreak.[/i]