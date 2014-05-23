5 Free Apps For The Best Summer Vacation Ever

This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer vacation season. Lucky for you, this week’s edition of Free App Friday can help you plan your summer trip.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Word Lens (Android and iOS)

Let’s start this one off by blowing your mind a little: Point your phone’s camera at text in Word Lens, and it instantly translates from English to Spanish, German, French, Russian, Italian, or Portuguese–and vice versa. It’s smooth, instant, and smart about separating backgrounds from words. It can’t decipher scripty handwriting, but signs and print are no problem.

Quest Visual was recently acquired by Google; this is expected to be a killer Glass app for techie travelers. All language packs are currently free, to celebrate the acquisition.

GateGuru (Android and iOS)

Add your itinerary to GateGuru and it does the rest. The app provides amenity information, maps, weather, tips customized to your airport, TSA security wait estimates, flight alerts and more. Travel stats show how many miles you’ve flown, and where you rank with other users.