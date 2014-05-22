Apple Says An IMessage Fix For Former iPhone Owners Is On The Way

Since the iPhone-to-iPhone texting feature was first introduced in 2011, a major bug in the iMessage software has been preventing people who switch from iOS to other phones from sending or receiving text messages. An additional glitch in Apple’s servers reported this week prompted a noisy chorus of complaints to grow louder.

Apparently, the problem stems from Apple database, which retains that phone number and effectively marks SMS texts sent from an Android or Windows Phone as an iMessage. It’s frustrating for users who jump from the iPhone (it happened when I bought a Moto X), and presumably leaves millions of unread messages floating around in missed-connection purgatory.

Thankfully, though, a fix is said to be on the way. On Thursday, an Apple representative told Re/code that the company has “recently fixed a server-side iMessage bug which was causing an issue for some users, and we have an additional bug fix in a future software update.”

The patch couldn’t come faster. Last Thursday, a California woman sued Apple for an undisclosed sum over the fiasco, claiming that the iMessage bug penalized non-iPhone owners, leaving them “unable to obtain the full benefits of their wireless-service contracts.”