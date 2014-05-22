Disneyland Paris Made A Castle Out Of Kids’ Drawings

When it comes to architecture, if our childhood drawings and Cloud Cuckoo Land have taught us anything, it’s that a kid’s imagination far outstrips her mastery in the basic laws of physics. So creating an actual structure based on blueprints provided by children is no simple task.

Disneyland Paris and agency BETC Paris knew this when they launched a contest calling for kids across Europe to send in their ideas for the ultimate castle. Out of 1,300 submissions, 16 were chosen to be the foundation for what would become The Imagination Castle. Architecture firm Search and production company CAPISCO of Première Heure teamed to make it a reality, built in Paris’s Tuileries Garden, the castle was 10 meters high. The ideas that weren’t used for the actual castle were posted all over the walls of the Concorde metro station for 10 days.