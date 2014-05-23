How Impact Investments Can Transform A Social Good Startup

For friends Shaffi Mather and Ravi Krishna, two alarming encounters with health care systems in two different parts of the world would radically alter their career paths. For Mather, it happened one evening in Kerala, India, when he found his mother choking in her sleep. He had no idea whom to call for help. His mother survived, after an intensive care unit admission, but the experience left a lasting impression. A few days later, Krishna’s mother collapsed in Manhattan and was retrieved by an ambulance within four minutes. The difference, they realized, was 911, the U.S. telephone number that provides quick, easy access to emergency services. They also realized that if an educated Indian citizen in urban Kerala did not know what to do in an emergency, how could poor, uneducated Indians cope with one?

Mather’s experience was not an isolated case. With no number to call, anyone with a medical emergency–particularly those in low-income communities–was better off calling a friend with a car or even a local rickshaw driver than an ambulance if they hoped to reach the hospital in time for life-saving care. The few ambulances in operation were often empty trucks, the same vehicles used as hearses, and there was no single phone number to call for help. As a result, people were dying needlessly.

In 2004, a group of five friends–Sweta Mangal, Naresh Jain, Manish Sacheti, Shaffi Mather, and Ravi Krishna–launched an emergency medical service in Mumbai with two ambulances. In 2005 they added 10 more ambulances. They named the service after the phone number that would connect people to it: Dial 1298 for Ambulance.

Forming a company, Ziqitza Health Care Limited, they created a business model that would use cross-subsidization to cover the cost of operations while serving poor communities. The model is simple: Those who call and ask to be taken to private hospitals pay the fee; those going to government hospitals pay little or nothing. Advertising on the sides of the vehicles generates additional revenue.

The model worked, and the company became cash flow positive in the first year of operation. By 2009, Ziqitza had experienced two years of cash positive results, demonstrating both its financial viability and its ability to address a social need.

Philanthropic contributions and start-up funds certainly helped get the business up and running. New York Presbyterian Hospital and the London Ambulance Service gave the team pro bono technical assistance and management training. In 2007, Acumen Fund, a venture fund that uses philanthropic financing to invest in entrepreneurs with new ideas for tackling world poverty, took a $1.5 million equity stake in the enterprise to fund its expansion.