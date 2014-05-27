In A World Awash In Kindles And iPads, Niche E-Readers Flourish In Unlikely Places–Like Submarines

Imagine going to investors with this pitch: You want to create and sell an e-reader. Never mind this “Kindle” thing everyone’s talking about. Oh, and furthermore: Rather than connecting to a universe of downloadable content, your e-readers will come preloaded with a limited number of books. And be locked down, forever, with only those titles.

Mitch Kroll

You’d get laughed out of the room, right?

Yet Mitch Kroll, whose Ohio-based company Findaway makes just such a product–called “Lock,” and newly available to schools and libraries this week–is the one having the last laugh. Founded in 2005, just as the iPod was taking off, Findaway carved out a bizarre niche that sits somewhere in between digital and physical content distribution. And though it might seem difficult to believe, the privately held Findaway became profitable by its third year, now has 130 employees, and its revenue is only growing, says Kroll.

The reason you’re having trouble believing this is that you’re thinking like a consumer, but Findaway doesn’t sell its products to consumers. Take Lock, which was first sold to the U.S. Navy, under the branding NeRD (Navy eReader Device). The Navy wanted an e-reader preloaded with books for use on its submarines, where space is too tight for a library, but an Internet connection is nowhere to be found. It also wanted a basically dumb device, one that couldn’t take photos or video, and one with no connective capabilities that could be exploited by a hacker.

Navy eReader Device

A very specific market, if ever there was one, and not one a mass-market company like Amazon would bother thinking about. But Findaway was there with a solution. And it turns out that there’s an array of environments that, for various reasons, happen to be served well by preloaded digital devices–not just e-readers preloaded with books, but devices loaded with a single audiobook or movie.

In what seems practically like a product you’d only find pitched on Saturday Night Live, Findaway actually sells digital devices that contain a single audiobook, and nothing else. These “Playaway” device-audiobook-things even come labeled with the cover of the specific book in question, and libraries actually have made the decision to buy them up, at $35 to $55 a pop, in quantities that make them a viable product for Kroll. “Say someone walks into a library and makes a decision to listen to an audiobook. He has three choices: he can check out a CD, he can download the book to a smartphone or tablet, or he can use the Playaway,” says Kroll. “Among those three choices to consume an audiobook, we win many times.”

That library patron may not have a smartphone or tablet, or the library may not be equipped with Wi-Fi for downloading. He may not have a device that plays CDs, or he may not feel like popping the discs in and out. He may want to go jogging while listening to the book, but he has an aversion to the long download times it might take to get the book onto his own device. Whatever the set of reasons, there are cases that fall through the cracks of the options that serve most consumers, and Findaway is there with its own quirky (but viable) solution.