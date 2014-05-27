Beyond Books: A New Film Shows The Vital Role Public Libraries Play In New York Communities

When filmmakers Julie Dressner and Jesse Hicks saw hundreds of people waiting for the main branch of the Brooklyn Public Library to open at 1 p.m. on a Sunday, they wondered why the library wasn’t open earlier and were inspired to do some research.

They soon learned that of the city’s 211 libraries, only eight are open at all on Sundays, which surprised them, especially given that a 2013 report from the Center for an Urban Future titled Branches of Opportunity reveals New York City libraries have seen a surge in use over the past decade, with a 46% increase in book circulation and an 88% spike in the number of people attending programs.

So much for the notion of the Internet and e-books making libraries obsolete.

Inspired to spread the word that libraries still play a central and critical role in the lives of many New Yorkers in the digital age, Dressner and Hicks produced and directed the documentary short Libraries Now: A Day in the Life, funding the project with a grant from The Charles H. Revson Foundation.

Libraries Now: A Day in the Life

The duo spent six months filming at libraries in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Why not Manhattan? “When we set out to make the film, we decided that we wanted it to portray all three of the library systems in New York City: The New York Public Library, which operates libraries in Manhattan, The Bronx, and Staten Island; The Queens Public Library; and the Brooklyn Public Library. Our priority was to portray as much of the array of programming that occurs at the libraries as possible and to include libraries from all three systems,” Dressner says. “In the end, we selected the branches to shoot in because there was a particular person or program we wanted to profile. After our initial research and outreach was completed, we were pleased that we had selected at least two libraries to shoot in from each system.”

“Our priority was to include each of the three library systems rather than each borough,” she stresses.

While interviews with some subjects were arranged with help from libraries’ communications offices, neighborhood branch managers and librarians, about half of the people featured in the film are folks the filmmakers happened to encounter while milling about each location. “It was not at all difficult to find people who wanted to share their stories about how important the libraries are to them. For example, we arrived at the Bronx Library Center at 8:30 a.m., 30 minutes before it opened, and we started to talk to people online to learn why they were there so early,” Dressner says. “That is when we met Amanda Benitez, who told us that she arrives at the library early so that she can be sure to get a computer. That day, she was there to apply for financial aid to finish her nursing degree.”