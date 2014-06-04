9 Secrets To Becoming An Unsinkable CEO

Don’t worry–it’s not a trick question. We’re talking about the idea of learning from your mistakes and being able to turn on a dime.

Naturally, we all fail at some point. What matters is what happens next. For innovators, the ability to quickly recognize a wrong move and immediately reverse course is what counts.

Matthew Roche, who has earned a veritable black belt in leadership thanks to 14 years of successfully serving as CEO of multiple companies, says that pivoting quickly is the signature of an effective leader.

“You can’t be so wedded to an idea that you don’t see that the idea has left you behind,” Roche, CEO of referral marketing company Extole, told me. “Markets change all the time, and if the market now wants something else, it is hubris to tell the market something else.”

As the former CEO of a technology services company, Offermatica, Roche downsized the company from 300 people to eight. As painful as that was, he recognized that the world had changed and that the company’s consulting offer was too costly and inefficient in an environment where people wanted something affordable yesterday. Instead, he transformed the business into one of the first SaaS companies, selling it in 2007 to Omniture, now Adobe. The product today is Adobe Test&Target.

To be a successful leader you must be a bit of an emotional acrobat, able to balance between the extremes of being too pragmatic or too delusional. Focus solely on the day-to-day, says Roche, and you won’t advance. Get stuck in the clouds and your company will self-destruct. “You need to constantly tack between dreamland and the market,” Roche advises.