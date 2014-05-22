What Is The Value Of Radical Experimentation In Tech?

A decade after Google’s legendary “ 20 percent time ” first inspired copycats, and a year after the practice was declared “ as good as dead ,” the nature of experimentation inside technology companies is changing, refining–maybe even growing up.

Here’s the fundamental tension: Good ideas take time to gestate, but time costs money. With finite hours and energy, the companies we talked to still condone messing around–they just find ways to get people to do it efficiently.

The value of radical experimentation might not always be obvious up front, but tinkering that doesn’t immediately move the needle on critical business metrics can still be valuable: from a healthier culture to big, lucrative new businesses.

Here at FastCo.Labs, we’re also tinkerers. We’re big on toying with our processes, conducting small publishing experiments and coming up with new ways to measure our progress. Lately, we’ve asked some of our writers to pitch us feature stories based around a single, central theme. This first package of stories has to do with the state of experimentation today in technology companies, and where it’s going next.

Instead of one R&D group, Hearst CTO Philip Wiser decided to decentralize the publishing giant’s experiments with new tech. So he opened up Hearst’s data to a select pool of developer partners–many of which have already surprised him with new ways of viewing magazine content. Hearst’s atypical experiment has helped spawn things like the industry’s first magazine formatted for Google Glass. Armed with a massive set of audience data and empowered to tinker away, the company’s small army of developers is only getting started. [Read Full Story]

Game studio Double Fine Productions is no stranger to experimentation. Their now-ingrained tradition of the “Amnesia Fortnight” involves a two-week period where the entire 60-person studio simply forgets what they’re working on. Instead, they divide into four teams, and each team makes a small game prototype unrelated to the company’s main project. Just by tinkering around, Double Fine went from a studio on the brink to one that does business in a way that allows indie studios to survive and maintain their independence. [Read Full Story]

Hackathons aren’t just for startups anymore. As corporations start to embrace the idea of a software-first future, they’re taking a page out of the tech industry’s book by adopting hackathons for everything from R&D to talent retention. For Fortune 500 companies, hackathons represent not just a source of new code and fresh ideas but an opportunity to totally shift their internal cultures. [Read Full Story]