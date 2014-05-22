Fab To Lay Off Around 90 Employees

Fab has gone through some tough times lately– multiple rounds of layoffs in the past year, the departure of both its COO and its founding design chief , and a total realignment of its business strategy–and the troubles aren’t over yet. The e-commerce site has confirmed to us that it will “in weeks ahead” lay off 80 to 90 employees from its New York office, about a third of its global staff.

Fab will be reducing its staff to about 200, much decreased from not very many months ago when it employed 700 people.

Fab originally began as a curated flash sale site, a bit like Gilt Groupe, to sell a wide-ranging yet small number of specially chosen items. (You can read more about the origins of the company here.) But the company has changed its tactics; now it has a brick-and-mortar showroom, and a custom-designed line of furniture, and it’s becoming more a typical online retailer than a flash sale site. It also hired a new designer leader, Senior Vice President of Design Ecosystem Kiel Mead.*

"Realigning our team is part of a broader business plan, which we began implementing last fall and which will continue to unfold in weeks ahead," according to a statement company spokesperson Amy Juaristi emailed to us. (This is a much nicer way of phrasing the layoffs than CEO Jason Goldberg's, who once sent a memo to his staff titled "It's a fucking startup. Why are you here?)

The spokesperson says Fab will be providing a job fair and job-hunting training to those who will be laid off.

*An earlier version of this article suggested that Senior Vice President of Product Design Evan Clabots was hired after Fab changed its business strategy. He was hired before, in April 2013.