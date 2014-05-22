“Halt And Catch Fire” Showrunner Jonathan Lisco On Making Computers Interesting With Complex Characters

The era of the television anti-hero may have begun at HBO with Tony Soprano and Jimmy McNulty, but it evolved at AMC with Walter White and Don Draper. But those who question whether television’s golden age of the anti-hero will have passed once Don takes his epic tumble onto the street–or whatever horrible outcome surely awaits him–can rest easy: AMC’s newest show, Halt and Catch Fire, finds a way to breathe new life into the archetype of the hard-to-root-for, hard-to-root-against protagonist.

That’s no mean feat, either, as the backdrop for the show isn’t as sexy as the mob, or a doomed police force, or the swingin’ ’60s, or the drug trade of the Southwest: Halt and Catch Fire is set in the deeply unsexy early ’80s, in the deeply unsexy world of early computer design and programming. The story revolves around three tech workers in a Texas computer company looking to clone a computer to disrupt the IBM-dominated landscape. When your setting is all Speak and Spells and clunky machines that contain a fraction of a fraction of the processing power of the oldest computers at your local public library, you’ve only got one place to turn to captivate your viewers–your characters.

Jonathan Lisco

That’s something that Halt and Catch Fire showrunner Jonathan Lisco–who came to the show after the close of TNT’s Southland–knew from the very beginning. “I had just come off running Southland, which was a really tiring show to do,” he says. “These are all life-consuming, life-obliterating endeavors, and I thought, ‘I love this pilot, but I’m not organically a person who fetishizes tech, and loves tech at every level.’ I like it, and I style myself an above-average user and enjoyer of this stuff, but am I really the person to knock this one out of the park? But I came back, looked at the pilot, and we did some re-shoots. We wanted to make it a little more jagged, a little more ambiguous. We wanted to play with the plastic ideas of whether or not the character of Joe MacMillan is a visionary or a fraud. We wanted to give the character of Cameron a little bit more edge.”

Joe MacMillan is the name of a character who–based on the pilot–could soon be wearing the Don Draper/Walter White crown. But Lisco says that getting the audience to ask questions about whether or not his lead is a visionary or a fraud is only the start of creating an exceptionally compelling core of characters for a series without the obvious entry points of AMC’s other famous shows.

Toby Huss as John Bosworth

We’ve seen the anti-hero archetype so many times that yet another take on it could feel played out–and the television graveyard is littered with the bones of leading-man jerks who failed to capture imaginations the way that those of the Big Four did. So Lisco aspired to subtlety. “A lot of people watch the pilot, and they don’t realize the nefariousness that is going on here,” he says, speaking of MacMillan’s plot in the first episode to reverse-engineer the best computer on the market, and force the unsuspecting company that’s just hired him to defend it legally or risk losing everything. “That’s probably an exaggerated way to put it, but think about it: They’re reverse-engineering it to essentially rip it off, and Joe MacMillan is not a sweet old salesman. But to put it in context, in that time period, everyone was doing that. He steers this mid-sized company into a new business line, and he’s doing it by duplicity–and the thing that we’re keen on investigating is, how do you make that guy sympathetic?”

So how do you make that guy sympathetic?

“You have to realize that the guy is wearing masks for a reason, and you have to figure out a way for that to resonate with your audience. ‘Oh, I know Joe could be better. I don’t think he’s this venal. I want him to be the better version of himself. Why can’t he make the better decision?'” Lisco laughs. “If you have that level of discourse with your audience, then you’ve got ’em hooked–all of us do things that we’re not proud of. All of us have made the wrong decision.”