Axe Adds “Sexy Sweat” To Essential Business Card Information

Axe has long been helping men get, um, ahead in the mating game. The Axe Effect is well established as the moment when a young man douses himself in scenty product and women swoon , appear in hordes , abandon responsibility , or otherwise lose their wits. Things might also explode .

While its marketing is infamous, the latest from Axe leverages the face-to-face time its associates have while doing their work, turning business encounters into yet another moment in which Axe can be the facilitator of overwhelming attraction. How? By enhancing each associate’s business card with their own pheromones. (Read: drops of their sweat. Pheromones are “presumed.”)

Wanting–needing–to get the dirt on this most unusual idea, we consulted Sub Nijjar, partner and president of Union, the Toronto-based agency behind this, inspiring (perspiring?) business innovation.

Co.Create: So, where exactly did this idea for a pheromone-laced business card come from?

Sub Nijjar: The idea is really just a natural result of our agency’s drive to extend the Axe experience to every touch point for the brand. An opportunity that is often overlooked is business cards. It’s a chance to exchange information and create a connection between people, but most companies limit themselves to phone number and email address. We saw an opportunity to embed into the cards themselves the very promise and playful nature of Axe when it comes to the mating game.





What sort of science needed to be consulted to pull this off? How were they made?

There were several stages to accomplishing this. It wasn’t an exact scientific process but we created a way to infuse the cards with actual pheromones, presumably. First we collected samples of each employee’s sweat when they were extremely active and exuding a lot of everything, including pheromones, presumably. Then we needed a method of ensuring that anything we were going to apply to the cards wasn’t going to become harmful or noxious over time. Finally it was coming up with a method of distilling what we had collected into something we could apply to the cards.