PETA Partners With Morrissey To Make An Emotional Pitch For Veganism

A lot of people love eating meat. It’s BBQ season RIGHT NOW. Somehow the association between what’s on our plates and those cuddly creatures we gazed at in wonder, in person, or in books, as children disappeared. Well, actually, when they’re just wrapped clumps of stuff in cellophane on a grocery store shelf it is pretty easy to forget about where it came from. This new animated short from PETA is meant to serve as a reminder.





Created by animator Anna Saunders, it chronicles the life of a baby chicken born in less than ideal circumstances and between the visuals and the emotional soundtrack of Morrissey’s “I Know It’s Gonna Happen Someday” it might give that lump in your throat flashbacks to Charlotte’s Web or Babe. Of course, PETA’s hoping the vision of a baby witnessing mass poultricide might be enough to convince you to think twice about the meat sooner rather than later.

The video, which coincides with Morrissey’s 55th birthday, will appear on the tour for his latest album, “World Peace Is None of Your Business.” The animal rights organization has also taken the occasion of the artist’s birthday to use another of his songs, “Meat Is Murder,” in a “clean graffiti” campaign on the streets of his childhood home, Manchester.