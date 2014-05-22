Thumbtack Is Coming For Yelp And Angie’s List As the Smartest Way To Hire Skilled Pros

Finding someone to paint your deck or DJ your wedding shouldn’t be that hard, but even with the rise of review services like Yelp and Angie’s List, it is. In the best-case scenario of a personal recommendation from a friend, you still have to make a call, wait for a reply, and hope they’re available and meet your budget–and if they’re not, call a dozen others anyway.

We see Angie’s List and Yelp as not much different than the Yellow Pages.

San Francisco-based startup Thumbtack is working to strip away those annoying steps, and has just raised a $30 million round from Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management to grow their business, which is already live in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Unlike review sites that primarily display information, Thumbtack makes introductions between customers and professionals based on the specific needs of a project. Professionals who confirm they are interested and available make bids for customers to choose from.

“We see Angie’s List and Yelp as not much different than the Yellow Pages,” says Thumbtack cofounder Jonathan Swanson. “They add useful reviews but they don’t help you accomplish what you need to get done. We reach out and do the stuff you don’t want to do–see who’s available and interested.”

How Thumbtack works | Click to expand

The first step is a project request, where customers answer a few specific questions based on the category of project. Within a few hours, they receive up to five introductions to professionals with quotes, reviews, contact info, a business profile, and a personal message. Because the customer can see all the bids, this helps reassure them that they are paying a fair price for the service they want. Avoiding that “Did I just get screwed?” feeling is key.

Rather than letting customers give an open-ended description of what they need, the questionnaire is designed to give the service providers the exact information they need to decide whether to bid on the project. “We’ve surveyed thousands of pros, asking what questions does the customer need to answer to truly outline their process,” says cofounder Marco Zappacosta. “We help them scope it up front such that the professional has all the details they need to decide if it’s someone they’re interested in. There are 800 different questions across different categories, and each customer gets the few that are relevant to them.”

“I like to describe it as a mullet business,” says Swanson. “It’s very simple on the front, but very complicated on the backend.”

The questionnaire is also important because Thumbtack’s business model is to charge professionals per customer introduction–between $3 and $25 based on the type of work–so they need to make the best decision based on their availability.