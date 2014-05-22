Is This The Medium Of Image Sharing? Storehouse Wants Your Online Stories To Be Simply Beautiful

Image hosts like Flickr and SmugMug are a dime a dozen. On the portfolio front, platforms like Cargo Collective do a fine job of presenting your work without the clutter. And even Tumblr can do in a pinch with a slick theme and a few CSS tweaks. Throw in the Instagrams, Facebooks, and VSCOs of the world, and suddenly the photo-sharing space can make one’s eyes go cross.

So why on Earth would we need another photo-sharing platform?

That’s the big question facing Storehouse cofounder Mark Kawano, a former designer at Apple who once served as Cupertino’s UI Evangelist. (Essentially, he’s who third-party developers would go to for design guidance.) Together with Timothy Donnelly, formerly of defunct news publication The Daily, Storehouse launched as an iPad app in January that bills itself as an easy, stripped-down way to tell visually elegant stories, kind of like a Medium for photographers. Today, the company announced $7 million in Series A funding, led by Sherpa Ventures.

What sets Storehouse apart, says Kawano, is it makes putting together an attractive, scrollable post intuitive, taking advantage of the iPad’s native touch capabilities. You don’t have to be a Photoshop wiz to put something pretty together. “There really wasn’t anything focused on making that kind of stuff easy,” said Kawano. “We really wanted to optimize on just how to make stories.”

Each visual “story” is meant to be shown off, like an old analog photo album dedicated solely to, say, your Hawaiian honeymoon. Like a Medium post, each Storehouse story is built to stand alone on either the web or within the app; like Medium, the standout stories are curated and surfaced throughout the Storehouse network.

After dumping in your images or videos, contorting and editing media is sublimely easy: a pinch here, a swipe there. Take this lovely fashion story by Alice + Olivia–it’s akin to a glitzy magazine spread more than a traditional blog post.