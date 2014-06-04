Coming Soon To A Theater Near You: Ads That Don’t Suck

Before a movie begins in most major theaters nationwide, there is a program–a string of ads, really–called FirstLook. It always concludes with an invitation: “Get here early for FirstLook,” implores a cheery female voice, “to go behind the scenes of what’s new in entertainment.”

And who actually arrives early for this? Probably nobody. Even the folks who make FirstLook know that.

“We’re somewhat the uninvited guest,” says Cliff Marks, president of sales and marketing at NCM Media Networks, which produces the program. “No one comes to the movies and says, ‘I wonder what’s going to be in the pre-show.’ But since we’ve created this show, you wouldn’t believe how great the consumer response is.”

When it launched in 2002, people booed and threw stuff at the screen. Today 95% of viewers say they like it.

When it launched in 2002, he says, people booed and threw stuff at the screen. Today, in surveys, 95% of viewers say they like it. The company’s program is on 19,800 screens, and, combined with revenue it earns by placing ads in movie theater lobbies and popcorn bags, NCM takes in nearly $500 million annually.

Now NCM may just have a truly innovative vision–not just by sticking ads somewhere else, but by expanding what a big-screen ad can be. NCM recently announced a partnership with the popular YouTube network Maker Studios, and other partnerships are likely to follow. It’s the first step toward what Marks hopes will be the creation of short-form, big-screen entertainment such as films or documentaries. These productions will still include a healthy dose of branding, but of a less-overt sort. “These things are not easy to sell,” Marks says. “Madison Avenue has a very distinct way of working, and creating change sure isn’t easy. But the vision is there.”

Marks is hoping to debut the new content in movie theaters by early next year.

NCM isn’t inventing a concept here, of course. Many brands already fancy themselves “content makers,” and sharp agencies like Funny or Die create successful videos that feel like entertainment first and promotions second. But most of this type of work is too long for a traditional TV commercial slot, and can have trouble cutting through the noise online. Maker Studios, too, already produces some branded content, though on YouTube channels that are reaching a pre-existing subscriber audience. But how to cast a wider net? That’s what makes NCM’s new quest noteworthy: It has a captive audience of millions and a gigantic screen, and if it gets this right, it can be an important showcase for ads that don’t feel like ads.