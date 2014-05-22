Robyn Cruises Around In Volvo’s Newest “Made In Sweden” Commercial

Veteran Swedish popster Robyn chose homeland icon Volvo to be her first commercial endorsement, but it’s far from a typical car ad. Directed by Max Vitali , who also happens to be Robyn’s boyfriend, it’s basically a music video for the pop star’s new song with Royksöpp called “Monument.”

Its launch coincides nicely with the release of “Do it Again,” her five-song collaboration with the Norwegian electro duo. The artist didn’t want it to feel like an ad, telling Billboard, “I really wanted to make sure I could make something that didn’t feel like an intrusion.”





The spot, touting the carmaker’s Drive-E engines that boast reduced emissions by 30%, gives a nod to environmental issues with quick cuts from L.A. at night to pine needles and calm water.

This is the third spot in the “Made by Sweden” campaign. The brand enlisted Swedish House Mafia in 2013 and national football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this year.



