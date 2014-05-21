J.J. Abrams Wants The Force to Be With You (Specifically You)

Recently, a stormtrooper-like army of sci-fi geeks and entertainment journalists got very excited about the full cast announcement for the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode VII. Apparently, though, this new call sheet, which includes the likes of Adam Driver, Max von Sydow, and Carrie Fisher, is as yet incomplete–there’s an unknown role up for grabs, and you could potentially fill it.

Star Wars VII Cast

In a new YouTube video, filmed in a super-secret location in Abu Dhabi, director J.J. Abrams announces a charity initiative tied into the slavishly anticipated movie, one that is backed by both Disney and Lucasfilm. “Star Wars: Force for Change” offers one lucky fan the chance to play a tiny role in the next Star Wars (rumored to be subtitled “The Ancient Fear”), while also helping raise money for UNICEF’s Innovation Labs, which looks for creative solutions that benefit kids in need.





Anyone interested in meeting the cast, being in the movie, and likely signing several trees worth of confidentiality documents must first donate at least $10 by July 18 on the fundraising site Omaze, and be willing to have many of your friends and peers envy/hate you.