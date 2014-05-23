Can A Digital Connection Replace A Physical One?

Social media can boost productivity, improve decisions, and drive sales, but the danger is that managers will be deluded into thinking it can substitute for the day-to-day investment in face-to-face connections.

In a recent study of 2,698 people, corporate training company VitalSmarts found that three in five workers say that social media tools result in better relationships at work. And one in three have found them invaluable in work-related projects.

People are using these tools in surprisingly original ways, too. For example, one firm creates Twitter back channels for webinars employees attend, which allows attendees to comment in real time on the topic with each other.

Like the telephone, social media is becoming ubiquitous, and MIT’s Alex Pentland helps us understand why we should be cautious about this.

Pentland and his team recently strapped devices he calls “sociometric badges” to a vast number of people. The device detects body movement, location, and sound, and he uses it to gather real-time data about social interactions in the workplace and beyond.

When he strapped the badges to workers from a number of businesses and industries–for example, a 3,000-person Bank of America call center–over a six-week period, the badges showed who talked to whom and for how long.

From the data these devices procured, his team learned that the single human factor that most drives every measure of team and organizational performance is frequency of face-to-face interaction.