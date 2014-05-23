How To Squeeze All The Happiness Possible Out Of Your Vacation Days

Summer vacation season is almost upon us, which means it’s time for the usual hand-wringing over the modern relationship with leisure.

Things may be looking up–a recent AmEx survey of small business owners found 60% planned to take at least a week off, the highest proportion since 2006.

Still, travel websites will put out press releases claiming we leave vacation days on the table. Various gurus will lament the statistics on how many of us check email on days off.

But even if there might be much to like about the European approach of disappearing for August, there’s no point letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. You can score a lot of the benefits of vacations by planning–now–to take the mini-vacation route to happiness this summer.

Happiness is more a function of small, frequent pleasures than big, infrequent pleasures.

The first key insight is that vacations themselves don’t necessarily make people happier. Most people claim they’d like to travel more, but travel is–in the moment–a mixed bag. I just got back from a lovely trip to wine country in California, and I will tell anyone who listens about my wonderful memories, but there was stress too: trying to navigate San Francisco traffic during rush hour; being groggy from a time change.

A 2010 study in the journal Applied Research in Quality of Life found that vacationers are happier than people who don’t take vacations, but the major happiness boost comes before the vacation, as you anticipate your fun to come.

Looking at your calendar, and seeing a vacation looming in the distance, is like being a kid in the weeks before Christmas. The actual present un-wrapping takes an hour. It’s the anticipation that lets the joy stretch out for a month.