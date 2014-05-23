What If Every Weekend Was Three Days Long? At These Companies It Is

With Memorial Day weekend starting in just a few hours, many Americans will be relishing in an extra day off to kick back and relax. The additional time off may have everyone wishing a three-day weekend was the norm. Well, for some companies, it is.

Treehouse, an online service that teaches web design, app design, and coding, has a year-round three-day weekend policy. CEO Ryan Carson began taking Fridays off soon after starting his first company to spend more time with his family and since the company’s inception has made it a policy that employees do the same.

He dismisses the idea that productivity is tied to the number of hours clocked at the end of the day, arguing a great deal of this time is misspent and unfocused. Instead of a 40-hour workweek, Treehouse’s 72 full-time employees work eight-hour days Monday thru Thursday.

While Carson himself was sceptical about the company’s ability to cram five days of week into four, he argues his company is now living proof that four-day workweeks are not only possible, but a critical component to success.

While Treehouse’s three-day weekends are year-round, other companies, such as Beholder, a creative content agency specializing in film and video production, web design, and development, three-day weekends are only offered during the summer months.

Beholder kicked off their three-day weekend summer schedule on May 23rd. Rather than four eight-hour days, however, Beholder adjusted their working hours from 9-5 to 8-6:30 Monday thru Thursday. Emilia Andrews, chief operating officer, says three-day weekends have not only boosted employee morale, but have improved productivity.

How can working less lead to getting more done?