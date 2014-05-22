What A Coffee Shop Can Teach You About Finding Loyal Customers

Coffee shops have some major advantages over other types of businesses when it comes to building a loyal following.

About 83% of adult Americans drink coffee, consuming an average of three cups each day. As a nation, we spend $12 billion a year at independent coffee shops, with 24,000 shops in the U.S. alone to satisfy this demand–a number expected to double in the coming years. Obviously, coffee is a popular beverage, not least of all due to its addictive properties.

On the other hand, since coffee is one of the most commoditized products on Earth, coffee shops face intense competition. While some people swear by one particular shop or chain, most are willing to jump ship for a better price, fancier selection, or even just Wi-Fi access.

People have plenty of options, and from this perspective, it can be tough to build and maintain a loyal following. Yet repeat visitors are the key to driving consistent and incremental revenue and are therefore indispensable to cultivating a healthy business.

Getting that customer to come one more time to their restaurant and one less time to their competitor’s is how the battle will be won or lost.

Recognizing both the potential and the challenges at hand, coffee shops have embraced the imperative of building effective loyalty programs. If you frequent coffee shops, odds are you’ve collected a loyalty card, downloaded an app, or signed up for a program. Success stories abound.

The good news is there’s much that other businesses can learn from coffee shops about how to attract and retain customers. Here are three lessons from coffee shops all businesses can employ to build stronger loyalty:

While many small business owners believe loyal customers are the key to growing their businesses, a recent Nielsen study found that 78% of consumers are not loyal to any particular brand, and 61% will happily switch brands to get a better price.