Postal Workers Extend A (Tasty) Olive Branch To The Dogs Who Hate Them

Dogs and postal workers have been enemies for centuries. Humans delivering mail are second only to cats on the Canine Hate List. In the U.S. last year, 5,879 postal employees were attacked by dogs.

But it’s not just an American problem. In Slovenia, the Post of Slovenia and Mayer McCann, Ljubljana decided to do something about the situation and extend an olive branch to its furry foes by sending its postal workers out with messages (and dog biscuits) of peace. It’s not exactly an industry-changing campaign, but it’s a nice example of coming at a seemingly intractable problem with a fresh attitude.





Dear Dog, Now I know why you have always barked at me while I was delivering mail: You never received any mail yourself. To end this, I brought a letter just for you. It contains a delicious dog cookie. Enjoy.

Now, as long as they bring a cookie every day from now on, everything should be fine.