Ebay To Users: Change Your Password Right Now

Today in “multibillion-dollar companies getting hacked” news : The auction pioneers at eBay are alerting users that a database containing encrypted passwords and other “nonfinancial data” has been compromised by hackers. It is advising that everyone change their passwords right away.

According to an official statement, “Cyberattackers compromised a small number of employee log-in credentials, allowing unauthorized access to eBay’s corporate network.”

Credit-card information, which is stored elsewhere, is said to be okay. Security experts and law enforcement working in conjunction with the company say the breach took place between late February and early March. And please: When you do change it, try not to use a crappy one this time.