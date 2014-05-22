Why Your Local Cell Tower Looks Like A Half-Assed Tree

Cell towers, when they can’t be hidden away out of sight on the tops of buildings, have to be disguised. They’re pretty sizable pieces of equipment, and have to be made of a conductive material, which isn’t necessarily conducive to sneakiness, but the owners of cell towers try their best. But why?

Rhizome explores the curious oddity of disguised cell towers, arguing that the camouflage tactic can be traced back to fears about the harmfulness of cell phones, and by extension cell towers.

Enough to drive any CEO to drink were further studies examining whether cognitive effects, altered sleep states, or blood-brain barrier breaches might also be symptoms of long-term mobile phone use. [4][5] This, coupled with a surge of complaints from those claiming to have Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Disorder (convinced that the FCC levels for radiation don’t take their condition into account), soon shifted the focus of questions to cell towers themselves.

There’s been no concrete evidence to suggest that either cell phones or cell towers, or any waves emanating therefrom, cause any ill health effects whatsoever, but Rhizome points out that the cell companies have had to react anyway. The camouflaged towers, then, aren’t just to avoid being eyesores: they’re to keep from being noticed in the first place by people who might react poorly to having an enormous radio-spitting antenna nearby.





[via Rhizome]