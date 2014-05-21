Here’s How You Can Land A Role In The New Star Wars Movie For Just $10

Star Wars director J.J. Abrams on Wednesday announced what some geeks would consider the chance of a lifetime: an opportunity to win a spot in the newest Star Wars movie. All you have to do is donate to Star Wars: Force for Change, a new Star Wars branded charity that will raise funds and awareness for the UNICEF Innovation Labs.

Donating $10 or more gets you entered into the contest. The winner will fly to London, where she will meet the cast and get the full hair and makeup treatment for a walk-on roll in the film.

Here’s Abrams from the movie’s set in Abu Dhabi with the announcement:

To enter the contest head on over to this Omaze, which offers Kickstarter-style levels of donations. For $10, you get one entry plus a digital badge. The more money you donate, the more entries you get. On the high end, for $50,000 you get 5,000 entries, plus an advance screening of Star Wars: Episode VII in or around your hometown.

In addition, the grand prize winner gets:

Airfare and accommodations to London for one winner and a guest

Behind-the-scenes access on the closed set of Star Wars: Episode VII as VIP guests of J.J. Abrams

Winner will have the opportunity to meet members of the cast

Winner and their guest will then be transformed by makeup and costume teams into a Star Wars character and filmed for a scene in Star Wars: Episode VII

All funds raised will go to UNICEF, in addition to the $1 million Disney has already contributed. ““We’re thrilled to offer a chance to come behind the scenes as our VIP guests and be in Star Wars: Episode VII,” Abrams said. “We’re even more excited that by participating in this campaign, Star Wars fans will be helping children around the world through our collaboration with UNICEF Innovation Labs and projects.” That’s a decent consolation prize: Even if you don’t win, your money goes to a good cause.

Whoever donates $50,000 has a way better chance than you with your measly ten bucks. But, as they say, may the force be with you.