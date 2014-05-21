Sign Of The Times: Dance Troupe Performs With Drones

Filmed by Daito Manabe, whom you might remember from videos such as this one (he likes to experiment with zapping himself and others with electricity), the video shows three dancers performing with three small drones. The drones, which look like the sort of small quadcopters you can attach a camera to, follow the dancers, bouncing up and down in the air. They also appear to be wearing party hats.

And did I mention that there are also lasers?

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]