A Reverse Search Engine For Images That Could Tell You What You’re Looking At

Say you’re on a hike, and you see a strange flower. You want to know what it is, so you text a photo to your smartest green thumb friends. They have no idea. Unless you feel like pouring through plant guides, you might be out of luck.

That’s a situation that could be solved soon, with improving computer vision technology and an assist from humans with actual expertise. And not just for plants, but birds and beetles or furniture and food, and other things you might want to classify, too.

Computers today are getting better and better at “seeing.” On the one hand, as on Facebook, programs can use biometrics to pick out an individual from a barely distinguishable mass of faces. At the other end of the spectrum, software is getting better at distinguishing between objects that are very different, like knowing that an elephant is not a piano or identifying major landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower. But the problem described above–identifying a specific species of bird from all the others–is truly hard for any computer to solve. Unlike thousands of birding fanatics across the world, a computer doesn’t have the expert knowledge to parse these small group distinctions.

Visipedia is a long-running project that aims to create a visual encyclopedia, where the search input is an image, rather than word or phrase. Like Wikipedia, its power lies in crowdsourcing from a small user base for the benefit of the masses. “It’s an instance of humans and machines working together. Although it has some sophisticated machine learning, Visipedia is nothing without an engaged community,” says Serge Belongie, who is currently a computer scientist at Cornell Tech.





At the beginning, Belongie and his colleagues decided to focus on birds as the first test case for Visipedia–there are lots of obsessed birders, and the variation in avian color, shape, and plumage posed a true challenge. They worked with Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology to create a database of bird species, and then asked the wider birding community that follows the lab to help identify images and tag different body parts. Today they have over 1 million crowdsourced image annotations. Over time as the algorithms improved, Visipedia went from being able to identify birds with 20% accuracy to as high as 85% accuracy today–a level approaching the success rate of a human expert. With the search results, which IDs the bird, comes additional information about it, like any encyclopedia.

At a computer vision conference in June, Belongie plans to announce that the project is ready to expand beyond the avian realm. He envisions Visipedia as being useful in all sorts of domains. Plants and animals come to mind, but so does an app for foodies or one for architecture fanatics or adventurous shoppers. Cancer pathologists could even use better image classification to group new tumors.

Another similar project, from researchers at Columbia University and the University of Maryland, is taking a different approach by developing standalone apps, like LeafSnap (a leaf field guide), DogSnap, and BirdSnap, for different users.