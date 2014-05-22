The Best Advice From The Most Viewed Commencement Speeches

It’s an easy concept to grasp when you’re first starting out in the world with limited responsibilities and limitless potential, but dream jobs can become the daily grind and big plans can easily go unrealized.

Whether you’re in your first job, married with kids, unsure of what tomorrow will bring, or all of the above, the lessons shared with new college grads apply to us all and can be as relevant today as they were then. Here are four inspiring lessons you can take from some of YouTube’s most-viewed commencement speeches.

–-Steve Jobs, Stanford University, 2005

Steve Jobs’s speech to Stanford University’s Class of 2005 is the most viewed commencement address on YouTube, watched more than 26 million times. Jobs gave the address two years after he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, sharing three short stories from his life and encouraging grads to follow their passions.

The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again

Perhaps the most powerful lesson he offered is what he learned after being fired from Apple at the age of 30. Jobs considered leaving Silicon Valley but realized he still loved what he did. So he started over. “I didn’t see it then, but it turned out that getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me,” he said. “The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything.”

Jobs entered what he considered to be one of the most creative periods of his life, where he launched NeXT Computer and Pixar. We all know Jobs eventually returned to Apple better and stronger than ever, but it’s inspiring to see that even the brightest have setbacks. His biggest lesson is to keep the faith: “Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work,” said Jobs. “And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.”