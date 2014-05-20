Coke Taps Teens For Its First All-User-Generated TV Commercial

As part of the brand’s “Ahh Effect” campaign aimed at teens, Coca-Cola enlisted the help of the young soda-drinking, video-making demographic itself to create its latest TV commercial. It marks the first time the brand has released a broadcast commercial made entirely from user-generated content.

A few months ago Coke, with agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland, asked teens from around the world to submit short video clips sharing what it feels like when they take a sip of Coke, for a chance to be featured in a national TV spot. As Vine or Instagram can tell you, the kids these days are all over the short video clip situation. After getting more than 400 submissions, the brand whittled them down to the 40 featured in the final cut. The filmmakers featured in the commercial are from Brazil to Salt Lake City to Jacksonville.





The spot will premiere during the finale of American Idol, then start airing on the CW, MTV, and Adult Swim.