The First And Last Time You Should See The Worst Films At Cannes

Ordinarily, connoisseurs of bad cinema need look no further than the Nicolas Cage canon to find execrable flicks worthy of sport ridicule. The last place you might think they'd look would be the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, but you'd be wrong. Beneath the veneer of artistry and acclaim, Cannes is also home to a veritable sharknado of shoddy filmography.





Although unlikely to ever find distribution, lesser heralded fare such as The Viking Wars and Wolfcop lurks at Cannes among the Nymphomaniacs of the world. A recent post on Reddit rounds up some of the most egregious examples currently on display. Looking at the posters of these films puts every too-bad fake movie mock-up on TV shows and in other movies seem weirdly plausible. The taglines are marinated in puns and the Photoshop is decidedly not on point. But still, we have to admit that Zoombies might have potential.

