Microsoft’s New Surface: Part Tablet, Part MacBook Air

“So many people carry both a laptop and a tablet,” says Panos Panay, corporate vice president at Microsoft, “but really [they] want just one device that serves all purposes.” After two generations of Surface tablets–which combined the recreational lean-backness of a tablet with a keyboard attachment for when you want to hunker down and type things–Microsoft pulled the curtains back today on the Surface Pro 3.

“It holds all the thinness of any tablet you really need,” Panay said during Microsoft’s event in Manhattan to reveal the new product. “I can talk specs all day and it doesn’t bore me, but it probably bores you.”

Like its ancestors, the Surface Pro 3 runs Windows 8. It’s faster, has better battery life, and has all the usual iterative upgrades we’ve come to expect from our electronics. But perhaps the most notable decision on Microsoft’s part was to bump up the display size to a full 12 inches. Yes, Microsoft went bigger, which positions the Surface not just against the iPads and Kindle Fires of the world, but the MacBook Airs, too.

It’s an interesting proposition, especially since many watchers were predicting Microsoft would release a Surface Mini to take on the Apple’s 8-inch iPad. Microsoft is effectively zagging where others have zigged.

About those specs, though. No question, the new Surface is powerful. Depending on your configuration, you can get an Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processor, starting at the friendly-for-a-computer price of $799. Some of its new abilities are tantalizing: An Adobe representative took the stage at one point to demonstrate a tablet-optimized (and fully functional!) version of Photoshop, which is something we haven’t seen yet from a touchscreen device.

But, curiously, Microsoft failed to address some of the core complaints that have plagued the Surface from the start: Its attachable keyboard cover–which was innovative two years ago–is largely unchanged. You still can’t place the Surface Pro 3 comfortably on your lap to do work; you need (puts on sunglasses) a flat surface. A few techies who were given Surface Pros after today’s presentation had their share of qualms with it, too: