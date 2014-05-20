China Bans Windows 8 On Government Computers

The country’s official news agency Xinhua said the decision was made for security reasons after Microsoft ended support for its long-running Windows XP operating system last month. First released in 2001, Windows XP still has about a 70 percent market share in China.

In a statement, Microsoft said it was working with China’s Central Government Procurement Center, which issued the ban, to meet government requirements. “We have been and will continue to provide Windows 7 to government customers,” the company said. “At the same time we are working on the Window 8 evaluation with relevant government agencies.”

As Reuters notes, Microsoft has had its share of trouble in China: “Former CEO Steve Ballmer reportedly told employees in 2011 that, because of piracy, Microsoft earned less revenue in China than in the Netherlands even though computer sales matched those of the United States.”