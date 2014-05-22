Most Workplaces Don’t Make Everyone Feel Valued–Here’s How To Fix That

In the debate over whether inclusive workplaces matter, another study points to “yes.”

Catalyst, a New York City-based nonprofit focused on expanding opportunities for women in business, has recently released its global report, “Inclusive Leadership: The View from Six Countries.” Among the report’s key findings were that all employees are more dedicated, supportive, and committed to their companies’ success when they feel included. They were more likely to propose new ideas and engaged in “team citizenship,” where they supported each other.

“We don’t seem to be making progress on promoting climates of inclusion in the workplace,” says Jeanine Prime, Catalyst’s vice president and leader of the Catalyst Research Center for Advancing Leader Effectiveness. “Our research shows that progress has stalled.”

That’s to the detriment of an increasingly global and female workforce, Prime says. In most countries, “inclusion” means having both a sense of belonging while also being valued as individuals. They want to feel like a part of the group, but also have their unique strengths and attributes recognized.

Managers are challenged to create that nuanced environment, focusing on diverse talents and experiences without engaging in stereotyping or alienating employees. This allows employees to put forth their ideas and perspectives.

Conversely, the study found that failing to foster such an environment can lead to unhappiness and “groupthink,” where innovation and creativity give way to homogenous ideas.

So, how can a leader become more inclusive and create such an environment? Prime says inclusive leaders do the following things.