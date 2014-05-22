Now You Can See Which Diseases Are Trending At The Doctor’s Office

Nightmares are a common problem among little kids–I will never forget the recurring nightmare I had about a rogue vacuum cleaner trying to eat me–but parents don’t tend to take their children to see the doctor just because of bad dreams. Some do, though.

To be precise, 4.9 kids age 10 to 20 out of every 10,000 of them are diagnosed with nightmares. So are some adults: 2.6 per 10,000 50- to 60-year-olds.

These statistics comes from Practice Fusion’s new Insight platform, which the electronic health record company is billing as the largest real-time health care database in the country. You could spend all day toying with it.

Its power lies in mining the 81 million de-identified patient records that Practice Fusion has access to. You can look into data on diseases and drug treatments. But it really gets interesting upon digging into current epidemics and outbreaks. Here, you can see the top 50 trending diagnoses. For whatever reason, contact dermatitis diagnoses are way up this week, while wrist sprains are down. Clicking on a diagnosis yields more details. It’s like Google Trends, but for information that usually never leaves a doctor’s computer system.





A view of the top 100 diagnoses is also available. No surprises here–hypertension, depression, osteoarthritis, and type 2 diabetes are all in the top five.





It’s possible to look at detailed data for any of the diseases in the system. So while it isn’t flu season right now, you can still see how the flu reliably goes up and down at the same time every year.





Eventually, Practice Fusion’s data could be used to predict outbreaks, much like Google’s (admittedly embattled) Flu Trends. “Anytime there’s good data and decent predictability, you can do different things,” says Chris Hogg, head of data science at the company. “We could tell people in a certain geography about the flu coming, alert a doctor on the platform. We don’t think it’s possible to accurately predict an entire [flu] season today, but we can predict an early warning.”