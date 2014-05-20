Our HTML5 Web App Flopped, So We Went Native (And Haven’t Looked Back)

Our first attempt at mobile was born out of a hackathon. Our team here at TheLadders had built a small app for job recruiters, turning to PhoneGap to craft something truly cross-platform. Not only did it let us utilize our existing expertise in HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript, but we were able to turn it around quickly. Best of all, it would be on all the major mobile platforms. Win-win, right?

Wrong.

Once we started building out the public-facing version of the web app, that hopeful rationale soon gave way to the stark reality of mobile app development. One by one, the challenges piled up. Before we knew it, we’d be switching gears and building native apps instead.

While we initially thought that PhoneGap’s smaller learning curve would be an asset for us as non-iOS developers, we quickly discovered that PhoneGap has its own peculiarities and technical challenges. The resulting experience looked and felt substantially less polished than that of a native app. Before long, we’d abandoned it.

As it turns out, the QA process of testing the app on iOS and all the various flavors and screen sizes of Android proved to be quite a chore. We spent countless days and weeks trying to massage the PhoneGap code into something that presented itself adequately on all platforms. We had to make painful trade-offs, which hurt the experience. Ultimately it was only released for iOS and proved to not be a successful product. We pulled it from the App Store.

PhoneGap was not the only reason the app wasn’t a hit, but it might have been symptomatic of a misguided approach. The goal of “write once, run everywhere” is a noble one. On the back end, most of the code being written today and deployed in production around the world is running on virtual machines. Java, Python, and Ruby all compile to bytecode and run seamlessly in a virtual machine on a variety of platforms. Native code is getting rarer. No one is writing a website in C. Native languages are increasingly niche platforms for circumstances where raw performance is paramount. You won’t see Call of Duty written in Java or Final Cut Pro in Ruby anytime soon, but you can bet a vast majority of the Internet’s websites are running on a virtual machine neatly distanced from whatever hardware is underlying.

The success of this virtualized approach on the back end has not materialized on the front end. Early cross-platform GUI toolkits like Java Swing helped change “write once, run everywhere” to “write once, debug everywhere.” Aside from the challenge of debugging on all possible platforms, user interface norms and patterns vary wildly from platform to platform. Mac OS X does not look or feel anything like Windows 8. Compounding the problem, cross-platform UI toolkits don’t mirror any of them.