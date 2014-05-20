Steve Aoki Goes Full Infomercial For Liquipel

Water resistance is all the rage. And while it’s nice to not have to ever wash the car , given our increased dependence on electronic devices it should come as no surprise that brands are aiming to tap into the broad market of people who don’t want to shell out $500 just because they dropped their smartphone in the toilet.

And so we have Steve Aoki as a pitchman for Liquipel and the superstar DJ does his most cringeworthy impression of the slap-choppy world of infomercialism to tell you how the brand can protect all your electronics.





It’s cheesy and a bit terrible, but chances are you’ll be glad you saw it when you’re playing Angry Birds Star Wars in the shower.