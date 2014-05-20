8 Mascots Scarier Than McDonald’s New Happy Box Of Horror

McDonald’s unveiled a new mascot this week , an anthropomorphic box (?) named Happy. From a press posting on the official McDonald’s site : “McDonald’s today introduced ‘Happy,’ a new animated Happy Meal character that brings fun and excitement to kids’ meals while also serving as an ambassador for balanced and wholesome eating.”

It’s a good representation of the evolution of pop culture in the past decade; the angst and outsider status of the XTREME mascots of the early 2000s, in which sullen skateboarders were the pinnacle of cool, seem to have given way to an embrace of positivity easily soundtracked by a Pharrell Williams song. Be happy, idiot.

It’s a nightmare creature from a candy-colored death world.

This particular mascot is also a nightmare creature from a candy-colored death world. Its oversized chiclet teeth and torso-sized smile can’t mask the calculation emanating from its heavy-lidded eyes. Its spindly Gumby arms can be all-too-easily imagined wrapped around the throat of a small child.

It also appears to be wearing Vans-style sneakers, which are pretty cool.

Anyway Happy is a disaster, of course, but that just makes it the latest in a long line of mascot disasters. We’ve collected a few others for your perusal.

1. Wenlock and Mandeville

The creation myth of these London Olympic mascots is that they are literally made out of building materials. They were not well-liked.

2. The Lemonhead Boy

The not-sour-enough candy recently revamped its logo to this…thing.