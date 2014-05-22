How Domino’s Became A Tech Company

Despite being one of the most recognizable brands in America, between 2006 and 2008 Domino’s Pizza was in crisis. When current Chief Marketing Officer Russell Weiner arrived in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in October 2008, he inherited a brand with plummeting sales and a less than stellar image thanks in large part to a lackluster product. A month after he joined the company from Pepsi, Domino’s stock price hit a record low–$2.83 a share in November 2008. Today, it’s up around $72 a share.

What Weiner and agency CP+B did in the intervening years was no less than a complete reinvention. Starting with a very public admission that its pizza sucked, the company undertook a much-discussed revamping of the menu and its ingredients. Just as important, was how the brand got the new product to its customers. Through its pizza tracker and builder tools, the company made online ordering a cornerstone of its business.

And it’s an ongoing process. The brand recently launched its newest iPad app, featuring a 3-D pizza builder, joining successful tools and initiatives like Pizza Tracker, Pizza Hero and customer pizza profiles, as the latest example of how the company is using digital utility and user experience as the basis of its marketing efforts.

The biggest single department at Domino’s headquarters is now IT, says Weiner, who notes that internally, it’s not uncommon to hear the brand referred to as a technology company that just happens to sell pizzas.

The basis of the pizza turnaround campaign was transparency. While the brand had the overall goal of transparency when it came to its product, the marketing team also recognized that the best way to communicate that transparency was via digital products. So, instead of just a bunch of TV spots telling consumers the brand was transparent, it built tools to facilitate transparency. CP+B created things like Think Oven, Domino’s Live while putting an unfiltered Twitter feed of any and every conversation about the brand on the front page of its website. “We had the transparency about our old product and the need to change,” says Weiner. “At the same time, the continued growth of digital represented the ultimate in transparency. If consumers want to understand and go deeper into your brand experience, there’s no better place than digital.”

The digital focus transcended marketing communications. Ordering pizza is Domino’s entire business. Weiner says investing in digital didn’t just represent a way to reflect and promote the company’s new commitment to transparency, it also provided a better ordering experience. “What we saw then and continue to see now, is consumers prefer digital ordering over any other type,” says Weiner. “It’s got better repeat, higher spending, customer satisfaction is higher, they order new products at a two-to-one ratio, and then there’s all the data to learn from.”





It was data that told Domino’s brass that it had to reinvent its pizza and take a more transparent approach to the brand. “The data really supported going in this direction and just the rise of digital provided a place to tell our story and while people were there listening to our story we hoped that would be the best place for them to experience ordering,” says Weiner.